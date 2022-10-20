dYdX (DYDX) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00007951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $84.32 million and approximately $60.43 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

