DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

