Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.41

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 48278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 45.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $4,105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

