Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Ducommun accounts for about 2.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 6.11% of Ducommun worth $31,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ducommun by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,465. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $534.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

