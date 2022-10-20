Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 15243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$73.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

