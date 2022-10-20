Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

Shares of DRPRF stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $99.99.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

