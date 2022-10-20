Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.
DEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Shares of DEI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,228. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.
Insider Activity
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
