Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,228. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Insider Activity

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

