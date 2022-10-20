Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DFS. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $647,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

