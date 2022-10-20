Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.89.

