Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $61,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

