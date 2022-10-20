Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 111,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 545,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 107,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 8,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

