Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,041. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

