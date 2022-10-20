Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a market cap of $86.63 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

