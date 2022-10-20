Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 0.6%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16). Approximately 985,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,425,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.60 ($1.17).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.91. The company has a market cap of £814.43 million and a PE ratio of 940.00.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan acquired 18,900 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,656 ($23,750.60).

(Get Rating)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

