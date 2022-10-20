DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
