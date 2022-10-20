DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 23,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 7,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

