Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €165.00 ($168.37) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($208.16) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €163.30 ($166.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52-week high of €175.90 ($179.49). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €168.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €164.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

