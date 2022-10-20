Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target to €13.00

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.00 ($12.24) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Südzucker from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.40 ($13.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Südzucker stock remained flat at 7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.69. Südzucker has a 1-year low of 7.15 and a 1-year high of 7.70.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

