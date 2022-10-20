Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $230.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Hershey stock opened at $226.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hershey has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

