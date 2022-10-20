Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Derwent London to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,977 ($23.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.41). The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,290.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,690.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other news, insider Nigel Q. George purchased 2,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,926 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($59,948.96). Also, insider Sanjeev Sharma purchased 1,261 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

