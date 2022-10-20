DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $33,320.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001362 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004082 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.