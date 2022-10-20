DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $2.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00134506 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00262338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00024388 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,741,721 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.