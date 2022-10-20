DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Reaches $0.0006

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $131,514.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

