Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCHPF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dechra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,850.00.

Shares of DCHPF opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

