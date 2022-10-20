Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $171.46 million and $2.03 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.28 or 0.00085001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.73 or 0.27538101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.