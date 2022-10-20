Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 49,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

