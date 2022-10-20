Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $79.00

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.00, but opened at $81.95. Datadog shares last traded at $82.65, with a volume of 21,275 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Datadog Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,445.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

