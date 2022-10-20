Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.27.

Datadog Trading Down 3.4 %

Datadog stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,907.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,213. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

