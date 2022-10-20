Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Up 2.2%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.04 and last traded at $135.04. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €198.00 ($202.04) to €200.00 ($204.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.32.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

