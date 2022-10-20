Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) to Hold

Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of Smoore International stock opened at 2.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.16. Smoore International has a 12 month low of 2.10 and a 12 month high of 5.25.

Get Smoore International alerts:

About Smoore International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.