Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) to Hold

Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Smoore International Price Performance
Shares of Smoore International stock opened at 2.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.16. Smoore International has a 12 month low of 2.10 and a 12 month high of 5.25.
About Smoore International
