DA Davidson Trims Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Target Price to $55.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $37.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after acquiring an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,369,000 after acquiring an additional 230,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 930,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.