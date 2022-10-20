CX Institutional Sells 20,471 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,471 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,843. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.