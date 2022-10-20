CX Institutional Sells 132,030 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,152.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,447,000 after buying an additional 725,826 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.16. 14,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,267. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $81.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

