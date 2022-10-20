CX Institutional Purchases 569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.87. 836,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,068,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

