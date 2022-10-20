CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $227.04. 53,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day moving average of $242.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

