CX Institutional Invests $4.02 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.34. 28,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,971. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39.

