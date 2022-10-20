CX Institutional Has $18.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 413,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,791. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.