CX Institutional Acquires 5,615 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.76. 46,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

