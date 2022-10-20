CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 6.9 %

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock worth $46,670,570 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 331.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.