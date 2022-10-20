CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 6.5% Higher

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.22. 11,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 347,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $1,496,018.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.