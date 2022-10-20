Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77. Crown Castle also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.07.

NYSE CCI traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.40. 104,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $124.82 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

