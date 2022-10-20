Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CCI traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.86. 109,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,253. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

