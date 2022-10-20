Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.63 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.0 %

CCI stock opened at $130.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.07.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

