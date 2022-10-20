Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CCRN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The business had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $447,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

