Cronos One Day Volume Hits $25.54 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $25.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007507 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.