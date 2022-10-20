Cronos (CRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.06 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $27.06 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00079037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007470 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.