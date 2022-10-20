Critical Survey: EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 5.09 -$1.16 billion ($2.72) -15.52 Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 0.90 -$14.49 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

EQT has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EQT and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 9.80% 3.92% Viking Energy Group 3.86% 4.95% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EQT and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 1 18 0 2.95 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EQT beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

