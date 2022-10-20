Critical Review: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shell and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Shell alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 0 5 0 3.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Shell pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

7.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shell and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.69 $20.10 billion $9.50 5.48 PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 11.06 $7.37 million N/A N/A

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Shell has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 10.70% 17.39% 7.38% PermRock Royalty Trust 85.34% 11.23% 10.98%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Shell on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.