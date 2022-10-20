Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,126 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %
CRNX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,997. The firm has a market cap of $931.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.95.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
