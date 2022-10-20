Crewe Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

